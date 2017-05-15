Dangal: Aamir Khan film joins Rs 1000-crore club, earns Rs 382 crore in China

Dangal: Aamir Khan film is doing well in China. Dangal: Aamir Khan film is doing well in China.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is all set to cross its lifetime India collection in China. It will be the first Indian movie that will have its domestic collection overtaken by a single overseas market. Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 382.69 crore in 10 days in China while its lifetime collection in India stands at Rs 387.38 crore. The film collected Rs 208.84 cr during the second weekend. Dangal has also joined Baahubali 2 bandwagon, collecting over Rs 1000-crore thanks to the overwhelming response that it’s getting in China.

The film’s worldwide collection now stands at Rs 1146.69 crore, which includes Rs 744 crore from India and other overseas markets when it released back in December and Rs 20 crore from Taiwan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Dangal – CHINA – Week 2 [updated]… Fri: $ 6.21 mn Sat: $ 13.86 mn Sun: $ 12.53 mn 10-day total: $ 59.74 million [₹ 382.69 cr].” Taran also shared, “#Dangal collects an EARTH-SHATTERING $ 32.60 mn / ₹ 208.84 cr in *Weekend 2* in China… UNPRECEDENTED… Weekend 2 data follows.” Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, ” #Dangal is all set to become da 1st Indian Biggie which will hv its #India Nett be overtaken by an Overseas single mkt gross – #China 385 Cr.”

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna’s Baahubali 2 Twitter blunder has a funny twist: ‘Mam I’m Kattappa’s son, Dad is really happy to see your tweet’

Dangal has managed to strike an emotional chord with Chinese audience, given the similarities between Chinese and Indian cultures. Dangal was inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he dealt with male patriarchy, skewed girl-boy ratio and parochial views of society at large. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd