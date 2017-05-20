Dangal: Aamir Khan film becomes highest grossing non-Hollywood film in China

Dangal, Dangal china, Dangal china collection, Dangal china box office, Dangal china box office collection Dangal, Dangal china, Dangal china collection, Dangal china box office, Dangal china box office collection

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal has become the highest grossing non-Hollywood film in China. It has amassed around Rs 544.91 crore at Chinese box office in just about three weeks. The previous record was held by Japanese film – Your Name. Dangal surprised fans when it trumped Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 to emerge as number one film at China box office. Dangal is perhaps the first Bollywood film to capture the imagination of Chinese people on such a large scale. Thanks to its spectacular show in China, it has entered Rs 1000-crore club that was started by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. So far, Aamir Khan film has collected an estimated Rs 1308.91 crore that includes Rs 744 crore from in India and other overseas market and an additional Rs 20 crore from Taiwan.

India’s DANGAL (￥575.88M) just became the highest-grossing non-Hollywood film ever released in China besting Japan’s YOUR NAME (￥575.87M) pic.twitter.com/wuLCcft6iZ — China Box Office (@ChinaBoxOffice) May 20, 2017

#Dangal retains No 1 spot at China BO… The wave refuses to subside… Week 3:

Fri $ 5.97 mn

Total: $ 84.45 million [₹ 544.91 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2017

The Twitter handle of China box office shared, “India’s DANGAL (￥575.88M) just became the highest-grossing non-Hollywood film ever released in China besting Japan’s YOUR NAME (￥575.87M).” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter page, “#Dangal retains No 1 spot at China BO… The wave refuses to subside… Week 3:Fri $ 5.97 mn Total: $ 84.45 million [Rs 544.91 cr].” Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Dangal is expected to do huge this weekend in #China.. Will close-in with #Baahubali2 ‘s WW Gross after this weekend.”

While figures are signs enough for Dangal’s astounding success in the neighbouring country, Aamir Khan’s film has also managed to create a ripple of debates and dimensions across China. The way in which Dangal has managed to strike an emotional chord with people there is what makes the film a rare phenomenon. Dangal deals with male patriarchy and parochial views of society. China and India also share a lot of similarities in their culture. That also seems to have benefited the movie.

