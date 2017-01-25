Amid Raees vs Kaabil, Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues to make its own way

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal continues to make money at the box office despite Bollywood’s big clash, Raees and Kaabil releasing on the same day. Aamir Khan’s film Dangal continues to make money at the box office despite Bollywood’s big clash, Raees and Kaabil releasing on the same day.

It’s the D-day at the box office when the much awaited January 25 brought with itself the season’s biggest clash – Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. After days of intense promotions, social media interactions and heavy marketing strategies, the two superstars are here with their massive releases. But as the two actors awaits the full and final verdict of the audience and the critics alike, here is Aamir Khan who continues to mint its way to the box office with Dangal.

Dangal, which is running in its fifth week, is still one the profit side of the ladder. The sports biopic has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark in overseas market. On the domestic scene, it collected a crore on Tuesday too. Its India business till now stands at Rs 383.10 crore, and has crossed 730 crores in lifetime earnings.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr, Mon 94 lacs, Tue 1.01 cr. Total: ₹ 383.10 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Aamir Khan has always preferred critical and audience approval over any awards or profits at the tickets counters. He keeps away from any glamorous promotions and allows his work to do the major talking. No wonder, Dangal has become yet another success story in Aamir Khan’s filmography. And for the remaining Khans and his contemporaries, it is a record which is slowly inching towards creating another benchmark in Bollywood – the 400 crore club.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has crossed Rs 200 crore mark overseas and Rs 380 crore in domestic market.

Dangal is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s journey of training his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. It also won the Best Film award at the recently held Filmfare and Aamir was announced the Best Actor. Though the superstar in his signature style, kept away from the event, but his fandom didn’t stop him from sweeping the big night.

Dangal also marks the Bollywood debut of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar. Sakshi Tanwar, Girish Kulkarni and Aparshakti Khurrana played pivotal roles too.

