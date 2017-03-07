Commando 2 box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal film and Logan in neck-to-neck competition

Commando 2 box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal film saw a steady business on Monday following a decent weekend collection. Commando 2 box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal film saw a steady business on Monday following a decent weekend collection.

Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal has collected Rs 17.99 crore till now. The film saw a steady business on Monday following a decent weekend collection. On the other hand, Logan starring Hugh Jackman has also collected a decent Rs 19.58 crore at India box office. Hugh Jackman film collected Rs 2.48 crore on Monday. Box office figures of both Commando 2 and Logan suggest that both films are in serious competition.

While Logan had an edge over Commando 2 during the weekend, the gap between two films’ collection seemed to have narrowed down. Still, Logan is leading by a few crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Logan Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 2.48 cr. Total: ₹ 19.58 cr. India biz… All versions.” Taran also shared, “#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.24 cr. Total: ₹ 17.99 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions.”

Both films have one week to go before they will have to share screens with upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Commando 2 also stars Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Shefali Shah. The film is the comeback of actor-director duo, Vipul Shah and Vidyut Jammwal.

Logan has also recorded an impressive $152.5 million at the international box office that took its worldwide gross total to $237.8 million as reported by Deadline. While Logan has recorded the highest opening weekend box office collection of 2017 at the domestic box office, beating The LEGO Batman’s $53 million earning record, it is now eyeing to beat Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel starred xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is presently the year’s biggest grosser till now and has recorded $337 million globally in its lifetime run.

Both Commando 2 and Logan were released on March 3.

