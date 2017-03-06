Commando 2 box office collection day 4: Will Vidyut Jammwal film pass weekday test?

Commando 2 box office day collection day 4: Vidyut Jammwal film collected Rs 15.75 crore. Commando 2 box office day collection day 4: Vidyut Jammwal film collected Rs 15.75 crore.

Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal saw growth on Sunday after a lukewarm response on Saturday from the audience. The action thriller collected Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday bringing total collection to Rs 15.75 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions.” Commando 2 also stars Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Shefali Shah. The film was released on 2200 screens. The film had a release date clash with Hollywood film Logan starring Hugh Jackman. Vidyut Jammwal film will now have to pass weekdays test.

Producer Vipul Shah spoke about his film’s clash with Logan, which is doing well in the country. “Every film has its own destiny. I agree both Logan and Commando 2 are action films. But Logan is a Hollywood film. Even if they’ve released a dubbed Hindi version, it is still not a desi film. I’d like to believe that our audiences would like to see Vidyut Jammwal do his stunts as much as they’d like to see Hugh Jackman do his action, if not more,” Vipul told IANS.

#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2017

“We were supposed to release Commando 2 in January. Then the financial crisis after the demonetization happened. We had to move forward to March as February was booked with biggies like Jolly LLB 2 and Rangoon. We zeroed in on March 17 since there was Badrinath Ki Dulhania on March 10,” added Vipul.

“Then Ram Gopal Varma decided to release Sarkar 3 on March 17. We decided we’d rather take on Logan and Hugh Jackman on March 3 than Mr Bachchan on March 17. Now, of course, Sarkar 3 has moved forward. It is nowhere for filmmakers to run to. We have to face the competition. And if Commando 2 is destined to be liked more than Logan, nothing can stop it,” he added.

