Commando 2 box office collection day 3: Can Vidyut Jammwal film stay strong during first weekend?

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 saw a dip in the collection on the second day. The film collected Rs 4.42 crore on the second day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 9.56 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions.” The film was expected to show growth on the second day but somehow didn’t live up to expectations. The film was released on 2200 screens in the country. Will Commando 2 show growth on Sunday? That remains to be seen.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 is an action thriller and also stars Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Shefali Shah. Makers have said that the highlight of the film is – Vidyut’s fascinating action sequences. Made on a small budget, Commando’s prequel Commando: A One Man Army released in 2013 was a hit. That same can’t be said about Commando 2 as of now. Makers might say that Commando 2 has some fantastic action sequences, but it seems the audience is preferring Logan over Vidyut’s film.

It seems Vidyut’s film is facing some tough competition from the Hollywood film. Logan starring Hugh Jackman saw an upswing in collections. The film has got rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. Logan has collected Rs 10.50 crore at India box office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Logan shows an upward trend… Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 10.50 cr. India biz. All versions.” Both movies have one week time before Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases in theatres on March 10.

Meanwhile, Vidyut spoke about his role in the film. “I love doing action and I believe am very good at it. Would you mind being number one at anything you do? I don’t have a problem with an image of being the best action hero. It’s a conscious effort to do best action films.Commando has got a lot of romance also. I recently shot for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara which is a romantic drama. I am doing a lot of stuff other than action based movies. But doing ‘action’ movies are the love of my life,” said Vidyut in an interview with indianexpress.com.

