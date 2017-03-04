Commando 2 box office collection day 2: Can Logan beat Vidyut Jammwal film?

Commando 2 box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal film has collected Rs 5.14 crore in the domestic market from all versions – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Commando 2 box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal film has collected Rs 5.14 crore in the domestic market from all versions – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal has collected Rs 5.14 crore in the domestic market from all versions – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Commando2 Fri ₹ 5.14 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions.” The film has collected Rs 4.65 crore in Hindi version, surpassing its prequel Commando’s opening day collection of Rs 3.69 crore. Commando 2 marks the comeback of the actor-director duo of Vipul Shah and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was released on 2200 screens in India. Commando 2 is the solo Bollywood release this weekend. The other big Hollywood release is Logan starring Hugh Jackman.

Commando 2 is likely to face competition from Logan. The film which has Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine for the last time has collected Rs 4.75 crore in the country. Taran tweeted,” #Logan Fri ₹ 4.75 cr. India biz. All versions… Expecting a healthy weekend number.” It will be interesting to see if Logan can overtake Commando 2 on the second day in terms of box office collection.

#Commando2 Fri ₹ 5.14 cr. India biz… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2017

#Logan Fri ₹ 4.75 cr. India biz. All versions… Expecting a healthy weekend number. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2017

Commando 2 heavily depends on Vidyut’s action hero image. The actor in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “Commando 1 did very well business. Commando 2 is for fans who love action. We had to raise the barometer for this film. Commando 2 is very different from the first film. These films are like James Bond series, all parts are different from each other and one can watch them in any order. The action in Commando 2 is better than anything I have seen. We have tried to surpass everything that we did in the first part.”

Commando 2 also stars Esha Gupta, Adah Sharm and Shefali Shah. The film, besides being an action thriller, is also about demonetisation and black money.

