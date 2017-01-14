Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi-starrer holds the ground

Keeping up a strong third-day collection, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 retains its position with a steady numbers crossing the $1.5 million mark at the USA box office.
“Khaidi No 150’s grosses $103,840 at the #USA Box office taking the total to $1,635,717,” posted trade analyst Ramesh B.
The number shows a good Friday figure and the trade pundits predict that Pongal’s extended weekend would push the collection close to $2 million in the US market.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that domestic numbers are over Rs 40 crore with AP and Telangana states collecting Rs 30 crore.
Also read | A fan’s review of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150: Nothing could have been a better comeback
The film needs $500K more to reach its break-even.
However, Friday numbers were not as intense as that of the opening day and premiere. Khaidi No 150 had garnered $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before it opened in theatres. “Without a single show screened Boss broke all records (non-Baahubali) $615k till 4 pm EST #BOSSISBACK with a bang,” Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the Chiranjeevi-starrer in the US, had tweeted.
Watch | Chiranjeevi’s Comeback Film Khaidi No 150: Why To Watch The Film
Khaidi No 150 also emerged as a clear winner in the Sankranti race among the major releases like
Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay’s Bairavaa.
Also read | Khaidi No 150 day 2 box office collection: Chiranjeevi film joins Rs 50-crore club
Earlier, the numbers also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi and V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore.
The film marks a comeback to the star into Tollywood after 10 years. Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay starrer Kaththi, which released in 2015.