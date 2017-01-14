Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi-starrer holds the ground

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 has hit more than 1400 screens in both the Telugu speaking states on Wednesday. Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 has hit more than 1400 screens in both the Telugu speaking states on Wednesday.

Keeping up a strong third-day collection, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 retains its position with a steady numbers crossing the $1.5 million mark at the USA box office.

“Khaidi No 150’s grosses $103,840 at the #USA Box office taking the total to $1,635,717,” posted trade analyst Ramesh B.

The number shows a good Friday figure and the trade pundits predict that Pongal’s extended weekend would push the collection close to $2 million in the US market.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that domestic numbers are over Rs 40 crore with AP and Telangana states collecting Rs 30 crore.

The film needs $500K more to reach its break-even.

However, Friday numbers were not as intense as that of the opening day and premiere. Khaidi No 150 had garnered $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before it opened in theatres. “Without a single show screened Boss broke all records (non-Baahubali) $615k till 4 pm EST #BOSSISBACK with a bang,” Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the Chiranjeevi-starrer in the US, had tweeted.

Khaidi No 150 also emerged as a clear winner in the Sankranti race among the major releases like

Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay’s Bairavaa.

Earlier, the numbers also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi and V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore.

The film marks a comeback to the star into Tollywood after 10 years. Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster and Vijay starrer Kaththi, which released in 2015.

