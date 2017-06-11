Chandigarh: Mercury likely to soar in next two days

“The western disturbance which is currently active over the region will start receding from Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to go up by three degrees in the next few days. After 15 June, there are chances of rainfall,” said a weather department official. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal) “The western disturbance which is currently active over the region will start receding from Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to go up by three degrees in the next few days. After 15 June, there are chances of rainfall,” said a weather department official. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

After a pleasant weather for the past five days, the Met department has predicted a rise in day and night temperatures. Therefore, the temperature is likely to go up in the next two days. On Saturday, the day temperature was recorded at 36.6 Degree Celsius (3 degrees below normal) and the night temperature was recorded at 24.4 Degree Celsius (1 degree below normal).

The Met department has predicted a clear sky on Sunday and a temperature of 37 Degree Celsius. “The western disturbance which is currently active over the region will start receding from Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to go up by three degrees in the next few days. After 15 June, there are chances of rainfall,” said a weather department official.

According to a statement released by the department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in Punjab during the next 60 hours and at isolated places in Haryana in the next 38 hours.

Last Sunday, the city had recorded the season’s highest temperature at 45 Degree Celsius. However, the rain on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday brought down the temperature.

