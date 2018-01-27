Prasoon Joshi backs out of JLF amid Padmaavat row, says focus should be on creativity and not controversy

Prasoon Joshi, the censor board chief, said in the statement that Padmaavat was certified as per the due process. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras Prasoon Joshi, the censor board chief, said in the statement that Padmaavat was certified as per the due process. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras

The Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday released a statement by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, in which he confirmed that he won’t be attending the festival. “Will not be attending JLF this year and must say will miss sharing great moments with literature and poetry lovers. I am doing this so that the dignity of the event does not get compromised or discomfort caused either to the organisers, fellow writers or the attendees. And also so that the lovers of literature get to focus on creativity and not controversy,” the statement quoted Joshi.

Rajput outfits such as the Karni Sena have opposed Joshi’s visit in the city amidst the row over the movie Padmaavat.

The censor board chief also said in the statement that Padmaavat was certified as per the due process. “I did my job and sincerely took a sensitive and balanced call. As I have said earlier, certification was done with due processes, incorporating valid suggestions whilst staying mindful to the concerns of the society as well as to the canvas of cinema,” read the statement.

Joshi added it was sad that people were not relying on peaceful dialogue.

“It’s sad that we are not relying on genuine peaceful dialogue. It’s important that we keep mutual trust and faith in each other and our institutions so that the issues don’t reach this far,” read the statement.

