Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain joins Saif Ali Khan’s next

Zoya Hussain of Mukkabaaz fame will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in director Navdeep Singh’s next untitled film. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif in the lead and he will be joined Zoya and actor Manav Vij. Aanand said both Zoya and Manav are the perfect choices for the roles assigned to them.

“It is an absolute delight to have Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij on board for this film. Both are commendable actors and have a strong grasp over the core of their characters. Their approach towards prep work says it all,” Aanand said, who is at present shooting for his next titled Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Both Zoya and Manav have worked hard to get their parts right for the upcoming film. While Zoya learnt horse riding, Manav underwent a complete transformation.

Zoya was seen last in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Mukkabaaz, which was also her Bollywood debut alongside Vineet Kumar Singh. Manav, on the other hand, is best remembered for his performances in movies such as Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri and Naam Shabana.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has multiple projects in his kitty. He would be seen in Netflix original Sacred Games, which also stars Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Saif is also doing Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film Baazaar that revolves around the Indian stock market.

