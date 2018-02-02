Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma enjoy a cycle rickshaw ride

Zero: It has been reported that Anushka Sharma too will play a differently-abled person like SRK in the movie, while Katrina Kaif would be portraying the role of an actress. Zero: It has been reported that Anushka Sharma too will play a differently-abled person like SRK in the movie, while Katrina Kaif would be portraying the role of an actress.

Director Anand L Rai’s film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, is one of the most awaited films of 2018. SRK in January gave his fans a New Year gift and revealed that the film is titled Zero. While the actors are all busy with the film’s shoot, a photo from the sets was shared by SRK on Friday. This photo of Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka from the sets of their next film together, Zero, is making us excited for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo with the caption, “Best memories begin with insane ideas…Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero @aanandlrai #Katrina @AnushkaSharma.” The trio are seen on a cycle rickshaw in a busy market place.

Director Anand L Rai also shared the click and wrote along, “Happiness is what makes people pretty, happy people are beautiful. #genuine #smile #zero #2ZERO18.” Zero teaser has already showed the megastar SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. SRK plays a vertically challenged man in the much-awaited film.

It has been reported that Anushka too will play a differently-abled person in the movie, while Katrina would be portraying the role of an actress.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled Katrina Meri Jaan. However, the makers thought that that would lead people to presume that the movie is about Katrina Kaif, which is not the case.

