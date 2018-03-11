Zero: Katrina Kaif explores her photography talent on set, SRK and Aanand L Rai become her subject

It seems like Katrina Kaif is on the spree to explore her photography talent these days. The actor, who is one of the most followed leading ladies in B-town, has never failed to mesmerise her followers with selfies but now, it is her Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan who has become her subject. In fact, the actor has officially announced Katrina as her media manager. Now, Anand L Rai seems to have got impressed of her energy on-sets. He posted a picture with the lady on Twitter and wrote, “With joyful and affectionate #KatrinaKaif on the shoot.Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy.”
We all know how Shah Rukh is also fond of selfies and is trying to make himself better at the art. Katrina is making sure that her friend and co-star gets the best pictures as long as the two are working together. In one of the photos, SRK mentioned, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: @katrinakaif my media manager )”
He had posted a dark picture while on the way to the sets of Aanand L Rai directorial, which was disapproved by Katrina and hence, she made him post another bright picture, clicked by her. While sharing the still, SRK wrote, “My media manager strikes again!! @katrinakaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.”
With joyful and affectionate #KatrinaKaif on the shoot.Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/rziDWJYGjt
— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) March 11, 2018
When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018
I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It’s taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded… pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018
My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018
While Katrina has been keeping busy in entertaining her co-stars and exploring her own skills, the actor does not forget to keep her fans updated. She had posted a picture of hers from the sets where she looked like a bride. However, the actor did not divulge any details on it.
Zero is an upcoming 2018 Indian romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.
