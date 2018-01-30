Zeenat Aman files molestation and stalking complaint against businessman

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Monday.
The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the two had known each other for a while. However, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman. Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.
After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress approached the police and filed the complaint at Juhu police station. An investigation has been launched into the matter, reports ANI. The businessman is reported to be absconding at the moment.
Zeenat Aman has been one of the most popular actresses of her time and she shot to fame with films like Hare Rama, Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Heera Panna, Qurbani, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Don and many others.
(with inputs from ANI)
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 30, 2018 at 10:08 amHello ladies/gentlemen I offer affordable finance to people who want to sell kidney. I am ready to buy one kidney at cost price of $250,000usd. for info contact me on whatsapp: 917042233453Reply
- Jan 30, 2018 at 9:51 amHello. Do you want to for money? Because Shifa Hospital is urgently in need of O ve B ve and A ve s. So if anyone is or buy please contact us for more details: email: shifamedicalhealthcare Dr Ben Morgan WhatsApp number: 917411951612 No. 917411951612 email: shifamedicalhealthcareReply