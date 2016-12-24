Zeenat Aman delighted that her song Laila is remixed

Zeenat Aman, who had grooved to Laila O Laila song from Qurbani, is happy that this song is recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie Raees. Zeenat Aman, who had grooved to Laila O Laila song from Qurbani, is happy that this song is recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie Raees.

Zeenat Aman, who had grooved to Laila O Laila song from Qurbani, is happy that this song is recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie Raees. The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees have recreated the iconic song with Sunny Leone and SRK. Dancing on the tunes of the new version of Laila Main Laila Sunny has added her own style to the song.

The 65-year-old actress has been out of the country but is delighted as she feels the makers of Raees have done a wonderful job with the song, a media release issued here

said. “I am glad my songs ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ and ‘Laila O Laila’ have been remixed. A whole new generation gets the chance to hear it,” Aman said.

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees will open in theatres on January 25.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone will receive PETA’s person of the year award for her dedication to promoting the rescue of homeless dogs and cats, as well as her compassion for animals abused and killed for their skin. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old star featured in an ad the campaign by the organisation which encouraged people to be an angel and adopt a homeless dog.

“Sunny Leone’s kindness proves she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. PETA is calling on people everywhere to follow her compassionate example by adopting– and never buying–companion animals, and by eating healthy, plant-based meals that save animals every time we sit down to eat,” said Sachin Bangera of PETA.