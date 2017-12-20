Zee Cine Awards 2018 complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Akshay Kumar win big

Here is the complete list of winners Here is the complete list of winners

It’s that time of the year when the Bollywood fraternity is all pepped up to be celebrated for their hard work in the last one year. Tuesday evening witnessed one of the many celebrations of the best of Hindi cinema as the stars came together for Zee Cine Awards 2018. The gala night had the crème de la crème of Bollywood under one roof as they applauded the work of their co-actors and other colleagues. The evening had some splendid performances by Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh among others and the funny one-liners of comedian Sunil Grover, who hosted the awards show along with Rohit Shetty, left the audiences in splits.

As the evening concluded, Sridevi and Varun Dhawan walked away with the trophies of Best Actor (Female) for Mom and Best Actor (Male) for Badrinath Ki Dulhania , respectively. Varun took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his happiness on winning the award. The Best Film award was conferred to Rohit Shetty directorial comedy Golmaal Again which had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu among others. Also, Alia Bhatt walked away with the Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female) for Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male) went to Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2.

The others who walked away with the trophies at Zee Cine Awards 2018 are as follows:

Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Legend Award: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan

Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu for Tubelight

Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal for Munna Michael

Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

The red carpet of the award show had a perfect blend of glitz and glamour. Those who dazzled on the red carpet included Alia Batt, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and many others.

(All photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

The audiences will get to witness this night filled with amazing performances and celebrations on TV on December 30 at 7.30 pm on Zee Cinema.

