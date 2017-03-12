Zee Cine Awards 2017: Salman Khan sets the stage on fire, Govinda and Raveena Tandon reunite for a memorable performance. Watch videos

It was an evening of some memorable acts. Several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan , Alia Bhatt , Varun Dhawan , Govinda and Raveena Tandon gave some stunning performances on their hit numbers. The mood for a crazy night was set when Salman took to the stage and literally broke the dance floor with his moves on chartbusters like “Baby Ko Bass” and “Hangover.” Salman’s performance sent the crowd into a frenzy. The actor looked dashing in a black suit and also wished a Happy Holi to millions of his fans.

Watch all performances from Zee Cine Awards 2017:

.@Varun_dvn surrender hua to #FALZeeCineAwards2017! Stay tuned for more masti and magic! pic.twitter.com/Pke4zen6Hk — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 10, 2017

Govinda and Raveena Tandon, who have done some memorable movies together reunited for a stunning stage performance too. Both actors set the stage on fire with their dance numbers including “Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein.” Govinda made his entry on stage by riding a motorbike. Watching Govinda and Raveena Tandon dancing on popular numbers was a true nostalgia trip for many viewers. Alia Bhatt also shook a leg on her hit numbers including “Let’s Nacho” from Kapoor & Sons. Varun Dhawan enthralled the crowd too with an entertaining act.

Besides these stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan performed on several dance numbers. The actor was performing after a year, and it was also her first stage performance after delivering a child in December 2016. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Bebo rocked a shimmery black Falguni Shane Peacock outfit and teamed it with soft curls and nude lips. Kareena was roped in last minute by the organizers after Katrina Kaif backed out from the show owing to an injury.