Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to the Khans of Bollywood. Here are all the deets

Until now, you might have seen several tributes to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, but separately through dance performances or enactments. But for once, gear up to witness a special item dedicated to all the four Khans together, and the challenge has been taken up by none other than our favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, she is set to make her grand return to the stage post-pregnancy at an upcoming awards show, by performing on the hit numbers of all the four Khans. Considering Kareena is one of the very few female actors in Bollywood, who has worked with all the men onscreen, this is truly exciting.

Within three months of delivering a handsome baby boy, Kareena is all set to get into her dancing shoes to pay tribute to the four Khans of the tinsel town. It was only yesterday that we informed you about the new mommy performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 and today we hear more details about her power packed performance. According to a Mid-Day report, Kareena’s act is going to be one of its kind and she will be shaking a leg on the hit songs from her films with SRK, Aamir, Salman and her husband Saif.

Talking about the performance, an insider said, “It will be a tribute to the Khans.Most of her hits were with the Khans, so she will perform on songs from films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Salman), 3 Idiots (Aamir), Tashan (Saif) and Ra.One (SRK) among others. Kareena will be styled by Manish Malhotra and has been paid a whopping amount for the act.” The spokesperson of the actor also confirmed the news about Kareena’s stage performance.

Kareena has replaced Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif on the performers’ list after Katrina suffered a back injury and was advised bed rest. From Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to Sunny Leone and many others will be showing their moves on March 11.

This video of @aliaa08 prepping up for #FALZeeCineAwards2017 is making the wait tougher! Catch the show on 1st April, 7:30 pm on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/x9x889yWPB — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 9, 2017

Check out @SunnyLeone‘s scintillating moves as she rehearses for #FALZeeCineAwards2017.. Coming up on1st April, 7:30 pm on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/pimip4GDDS — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 9, 2017

Kareena will begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding in May, making it her first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan. She is also often seen hanging out with her friends and family.

