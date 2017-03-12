Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about first crush Rahul Roy, paying tribute to Khans and Taimur’s cute smile. Watch video

Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor even talked about Taimur.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor even talked about Taimur.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was excited to perform for the first time after delivering a child, at the recently concluded Zee Cine Awards 2017. Her excitement before taking to the stage was visible in a video that surfaced online. Kareena, during a candid chat with Aditya Narayan, looked delighted and said, “It’s great to be here at Zee Cine awards. I’m performing after a year. So that’s even more exciting. I am paying tribute to my favourite four Khans.” Kareena also said that since she has done films with all the Khans including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, she wanted to perform on songs with them.

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan pictures and videos from Zee Cine Awards 2017:

Kareena even talked about Taimur. Bebo denied rumours that she calls her son Little John. There were rumours that Kareena is rethinking of changing Taimur’s name after it was strolled online. When asked about the cutest thing about Taimur, Bebo said, “He is only two and half months old. But, yes, he has started to smile.”

The actor also revisited her career and life during this candid chat. When asked about her first crush, Kareena said, “Oh God, now that I don’t remember. I think it was Rahul Roy. If am not mistaken I think in Aashiqui.” When the actor was questioned if anyone has ever asked her out, Kareena said, “No one has ever had the audacity to ask me out. Everyone thinks that, but no one has asked me out.” Kareena was looking absolutely stunning in a dark blue gown.

