Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt to perform as Katrina Kaif bows out due to injury

Kareena Kapoor Khan, you are just unstoppable! Kareena has constantly proved that she is a workaholic. While we saw her busy until almost the last days of pregnancy with ramp shows, advertisements, magazine covers and parties, this new mommy is ready to perform at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. Mother to three-month-old Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has replaced Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif on the performers’ list. Katrina’s fans might be sad as she will not be seen performing at the awards due to a spine injury she suffered on the sets of the film.

Katrina had to opt out after she badly hurt her back and was advised bed rest. The actor will be out for running for the next few days at least.

Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson sent out an official statement which says, “This is to clarify that Katrina Kaif will no longer be performing at the Zee Cine Awards, due to an accident she met with on the sets (of Jagga Jasoos).The doctors have advised her rest and to strictly avoid any strenuous physical activity or exertion. Katrina is extremely disappointed that she will not be able to work through the injury. She is recuperating and will resume work shortly after a period of rest.”

We wonder if Shiamak will be choreographing Kareena’s performance as the ace choreographer was excited about Katrina’s dance performance, and had said, “I’ve known Katrina for years! She has the biggest hit songs this year so it’s been fun choreographing her act, but I’m doing it differently in my own way which she always loves!”

Apparently, Katrina was quite excited about her performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 too.

Others performing at Zee Cine Awards 2017:

But this is not it for the night. Many others are among the line-up of artistes performing at the awards this time. From Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to Sunny Leone and many others will be showing their moves on March 11.

This video of @aliaa08 prepping up for #FALZeeCineAwards2017 is making the wait tougher! Catch the show on 1st April, 7:30 pm on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/x9x889yWPB — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 9, 2017

Check out @SunnyLeone‘s scintillating moves as she rehearses for #FALZeeCineAwards2017.. Coming up on1st April, 7:30 pm on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/pimip4GDDS — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 9, 2017

Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s performance at Zee Cine Awards 2017:

Well, Govinda and Raveena Tandon fans too have a reason to rejoice as the superhit jodi whom we saw in many films like Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and many more will also show their dance skills. The two will be seen sharing the stage after 11 years. Reports suggest that the pair will take Zee Cine Awards stage first with solo entries and then together to perform to their hit numbers Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, Kya Lagti Hai Haye Rabba (Dulhe Raja) and Kurta Phaad Ke (Anari No 1).

There is also a buzz that Raveena will be performing solo to Alia Bhatt’s number, Ladki Chull. A report quoted Govinda as saying, “It feels great to perform with Raveena once again.” Raveena too has said, “It’s always been fun dancing with Chi Chi. Our songs have always been dhamaal and the kind of dancing we do is all about fun and letting yourself go. I really look forward to dancing with Govinda again.”

