Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor gives tribute to the Khans, but ends up getting a special message from them. Watch videos, pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the stage with her dancing shoes on for the Zee Cine Awards 2017. And this time, she is up giving a tribute to all the four Khans of Bollywood together – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Post-pregnancy, this is the first time that Bebo has got on the stage and not even for a second during her performance, will the thought about her delivering an adorable baby boy Taimur Ali Khan just three months ago, come to your mind.

Interestingly, Kareena is the one Bollywood actor who has shared the screen space with all the four Khans. Some of the biggest hits of her career are with these superstars only. Unlike many others, this Bollywood diva shares a great camaraderie with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and of course Saif.

Check out a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance at Zee Cine Awards 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the film turf & doesn’t she look like a Goddess! Watch her tribute to the Khans: http://t.co/G7CMfWSp9C pic.twitter.com/6CsrMVyynK — OZEE (@OzeeApp) March 29, 2017

But, before Bebo performed on the songs from films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), 3 Idiots (Aamir Khan), Tashan (Saif Ali Khan) and Ra.One (Shah Rukh Khan) among others, the Khans spoke something special about their co-star and dear friend Kareena. According to Bollywood Life, while Kareena was absolutely unaware about this amazing gift, the small video clip was shown on the stage before she began her performance. While Salman revealed that he saw a superstar in Kareena the first time he met her, Saif Ali Khan said he was proud to see his wife back on the stage. All this, we’ll get to see when the Zee Cine Awards are telecast tonight.

Here are the excerpts from their messages:

Shah Rukh Khan: “Only one word describes all her beauty and naughtiness – Chammak Chhalo!”

Aamir Khan: “It is always a lot of fun working with you Kareena.”

Salman Khan: “I met her for the first time when she was 9 years old and I knew she would be a big star one day!”

Saif Ali Khan: “I am very proud and congratulate you (Kareena) to be back on stage and I am glad it is the Zee Cine Awards stage.”

If this is not enough to pull up your excitement level for the award ceremony, here is a sneak peek into the performances by Govinda-Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Ab jag ghoomega phir se jab Sultan gaana gaayega dil se!Don’t miss @BeingSalmanKhan at #FALZeeCineAwards2017 This Sat, 7:30 pm on #ZeeCinema pic.twitter.com/XnaB7w0Ial — Zee Cinema (@zeecinema) March 30, 2017

Awesome moves aur energy ke saath @Varun_dvn naachenge superhit songs par! Watch #FALZeeCineAwards2017,This Sat, 7:30 pm on #ZeeCinema pic.twitter.com/Om2pNBmFma — Zee Cinema (@zeecinema) March 29, 2017

Party mode karo on!@aliaa08’s electrifying performance awaits you at #FALZeeCineAwards2017 1st April, 7:30 pm on #ZeeCinema pic.twitter.com/ZHvDF0RFPi — Zee Cinema (@zeecinema) March 28, 2017

Another moment to look out for in tonight’s Zee Cine Awards is Kareena Kapoor felicitating Alia Bhatt for her outstanding performance in Udta Punjab. And, as Kareena gives the Best Actor (Female) award to Alia, the young actor looks overwhelmed to have received it from the woman who has been her inspiration. In her thank you speech, Alia says, “Kareena Kapoor Khan has been my inspiration while growing up, now and for the years to come.” She also delivered Kareena’s iconic dialogue “Mai apni favourite hoon” in her own style. Later she thanked her mentor Karan Johar for bringing her to the industry and in a typical filmy tone said, “Dharma hi mera karma hai.”

Watch out all the exciting moments that unfolded at the most coveted awards ceremony, tonight on Zee Cinema.

