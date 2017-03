Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list: Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan bag top honours

Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won in Best Actor Male ( Viewer’s Choice) and Best Actor Female (Viewer’s Choice) categories respectively. Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won in Best Actor Male ( Viewer’s Choice) and Best Actor Female (Viewer’s Choice) categories respectively.

Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan have won Best Actor Female and Best Actor Male awards respectively at recently concluded Zee Cine Awards 2017. While Alia won for her stunning performance in Udta Punjab, Amitabh Bachchan won for his film Pink. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won in Best Actor Male ( Viewer’s Choice) and Best Actor Female (Viewer’s Choice) categories respectively.

Rishi Kapoor took home two trophies — Best Supporting Male and Best Actor in a Comic Role categories. He won both awards for his film Kapoor and Sons. Shabana Azmi bagged Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for her film Neerja. Pink won the Best Film Award. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal won Best Film award in Viewer’s Choice category.

In a star-studded evening, Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and several others made their presence felt. Kareena performed for the first time after delivering her first child in December.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Airlift

Kapoor and Sons

MS Dhoni The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink – Winner

Sultan

Best Actor Female

Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi

Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Anushka Sharma – Sultan

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab – winner

Best Actor Male

Akshay Kumar – Airlift

Manoj Bajpayee – Aligarh

Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan – Pink – winner

Salman Khan – Sultan

Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Best Debutante Female

Hetal Gada – Dhanak

Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata

Andrea Tariang – Pink

Ritika Singh – Saala Khadoos – winner

Best Debutante Male

Master Mayur Patole – Budhia Singh: Born to rule

Krissh Chhabria – Dhanak

Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Jim Sarbh – Neerja – winner

Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab

Best Director

Shakun Batra – Kapoor and Sons

Neeraj Pandey – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Ram Madhvani – Neerja – winner

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary – Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan

Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab

Best Supporting Actor Female

Konkona Sen Sharma – Akira

Tabu – Fitoor

Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor and Sons

Shabana Azmi – Neerja – winner

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab

Best Supporting Male

Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor and Sons – winner

Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor and Sons

Anupam Kher – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan – Wazir

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Anurag Kashyap – Akira

Akshayee Khanna – Dishoom

Shah Rukh Khan – Fan

Jim Sarbh – Neerja – winner

Manav Kaul – Wazir

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Varun Dhawan – Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill – Happy Bhag Jayegi

Akshay Kumar – Housefull 3

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor and Sons – winner

Satish Kaushik – Udta Punjab

Nominations for Viewer’s Choice Awards

Best Film

Dangal -winner

Neerja

Sultan

Pink

Rustom

M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Best Actor

Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Salman Khan (Sultan) – winner

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Akshay Kumar (Airlift)

Sushant Singh Rajput (M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story)

Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Actor Female

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Anushka Sharma (Sultan) – winner

Taapsee Pannu (Pink)

Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)

Song Of The Year

Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) – winner

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan)

Dangal (Dangal)

The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons)

