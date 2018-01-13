Zareen Khan: I have always been a tomboy

Zareen Khan will be next seen in One Day. Zareen Khan will be next seen in One Day.

Actor Zareen Khan, who will soon be seen performing action stunts in her upcoming film One Day, says she has always been a tomboy.

“I have always been a tomboy. I’d love to do action films and that is the reason I took up this role because people have seen a very different side of me. I am playing a police officer in ‘One Day’. I have never done any of this. people have never seen me in something like this, they have seen me in a glamorous avatar and looking hot,” Zareen told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Talking about the film, the Hate Story 2 actor said, “Yes, and I am so excited about it because a lot of people don’t really know the real me and I really want people to know this side of me. people have this impression of me that she is this beautiful bimbette and a dumb person. I am not a dumb person I am much more to myself.”

The actor, who has mostly portrayed a girl-next-door and bold characters on screen, says it will be a change of image with One Day. “It’s going to be a different 360 degree change from that and of course action is something I always wanted to do. So here’s my chance,”she added.

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, will be directed by Ashok Nanda and will go on floors by mid-February. Zareen Khan’s latest Bollywood outing was Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick 1921 alongside Karan Kundra which released on Friday, took off quite low at the box office.

