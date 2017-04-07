Zareen Khan: I don’t post fake things on Instagram for publicity

Zareen Khan don’t want to put posts on social media just to gain more followers. Zareen Khan don’t want to put posts on social media just to gain more followers.

She was launched in the Indian film industry opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film, Veer, yet her career didn’t take a flight instantly. Rather she was trolled for not being thin and fatt-shamed. But Zareen Khan was never affected by the trolls. Later she transformed herself into a brand new person gaining a fabulous and sexy look. Her transformation from fat-to-fab became the talk of the town as the actor shared her many photoshoot pictures on her social media account after losing oodles of weight.

But unlike many other Bollywood stars, Zareen despite being active on social media doesn’t believe in sharing anything and everything with her fans. While posting on social media the Housefull 2 actor makes sure that her posts are relatable and relevant for her 1.9 million followers. In a recent interview, Zareen told Hindustan Times, “I have followers who want to see what I am up to. I like to keep my posts relatable and don’t just post fake things for publicity. I don’t go putting out posts just to gain more followers. I am under no pressure to get more followers.”

Also read | Zareen Khan set to explore horror genre with Vikram Bhatt film 1921

Zareen Khan, who is set to explore the horror genre for the first time with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, also says that she has no friends in the film industry. No wonder we do not spot her in many Bollywood parties. “I don’t have friends in the industry. I belong to a non-filmy background, that is where my friends are from too. Right now, there are so many star kids in the industry and they already know each other,” she told the daily.

Check out Zareen Khan’s Instagram posts here:

But doesn’t she feel like an outsider in the industry? To this, the actor says, “It is great that everyone is welcomed in the industry today. It is like one close-knit family. No one makes you feel like an outsider.”

On the work front, Zareen is prepping up for her role in Vikram Bhatt’s next which will revolve around students of music and will be set in a university town. It will go on the floors in May and will be extensively shot in London. Also, the actor has Aksar 2, a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar in her kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd