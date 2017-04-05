Zareen Khan set to explore horror genre with Vikram Bhatt film 1921

Zareen Khan was last seen in a special song in 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho. Zareen Khan was last seen in a special song in 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho.

Actor Zareen Khan, who is set to explore the horror genre for the first time with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, has been preparing for her role by watching some horror series and films every night.

“I have never done a horror genre so, it’s very challenging for me. But I am really looking forward to this one,” Zareen said in a statement. The actor’s role in the film has not been disclosed yet.

Zareen, who was last seen on the big screen in director Vishal Pandya’s Hate Story 3, would also be attending a few workshops before she starts shooting. The film will revolve around students of music and will be set in a university town. It will go on the floors in May and will be extensively shot in London.

1921 will be Bhatt’s fifth movie after Raaz, 1920, Haunted and Hate Story under his banner in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Zareen will also be seen in Aksar 2, a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar. Ananth Mahadevan, who helmed the 2006 thriller Aksar, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea, will be directing the sequel too.

Vikram Bhatt has off-late been busy with his new venture into the digital medium. He has already released a couple of web-series titled Maaya, Spotlight, Gehraiyaan and Twisted. Talking about his debut on the digital platform, the filmmaker had said to PTI, “Always exciting to work on projects for a digital audience. The creative challenge is to hold on to their attention and make them want for more. The allure of the paranormal that plays on in your minds and the vicarious thrill of knowing what it is like to lead the life of a Bollywood star are sure to glue the audience to their laptop or mobile screens.”

