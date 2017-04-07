Zaira Wasim on winning National Award for Dangal: I am grateful to Aamir Khan, Nitish Tiwari

Dangal was Zaira Wasim’s debut film. Dangal was Zaira Wasim’s debut film.

Zaira Wasim played a crucial part in Aamir Khan’s much-acclaimed film Dangal. Zaira Wasim lent grit and determination to her role as young Geeta Phogat in the film. The film saw her picking through daily struggles of life and turning them into opportunities. Zaira’s act left audience thrilled and enthralled. In a small role, Zaira gave a performance that will be etched in the memories of fans for some time. Dangal was Zaira’s debut film.

Zaira won best supporting actress at 64th National Film Awards. A thrilled Zaira said in a statement, “I am extremely happy. I would like to thank the jury for conferring on me this honour. My heartfelt gratitude to my family for believing in me and to Aamir Sir and Nitish Sir for supporting me. It is very encouraging to receive an award of this stature in my debut film, the appreciation has only got me more excited to work harder.”

Post Dangal release, Zaira has been attracting a lot of attention. Zaira was recently trolled on social media after she visited Kashmir. The visit was scrutinised and debated on social media.

The teenage actor recalled her visit to Kashmir during an event and said that there is no difference in kids growing up in Kashmir and other metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. “I don’t know… I was always in my own zone. I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much. My dad used to tell me stories that we used to go here. Imagine there is this huge hill next to my house and I never went there. I got criticised for it. Now, a 16-year-old would be similar to the one in Mumbai or Delhi. There’s no huge difference. But I think it could be that you might find a vast variety of opinions and views. They have different stories to tell you, they have their own ideas about almost everything. So, apart from that ideology, I don’t think there’s any difference,” Zaira told indianexpress.com.

