Sagarika Ghatge marries Zaheer Khan, see photos of the newlyweds and wedding card

Here is good news for fans of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. The couple had a registered marriage on Thursday morning. The first photos of actor Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer is also out and we are happy to see them together. Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio, shared the photos of this newlywed couple.

Anjana wrote along with Zaheer and Sagarika’s picture, “And its done…my last partner in crime…@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge …let the party begin.”

This Bollywood-meets-cricket couple are all set to begin their journey together and the wedding preparation are on. Sagarika’s friend and Chak De India co-star Vidya Malvade on Wednesday shared the couple’s wedding card on her Instagram story. Vidya also shared a picture of Sagarika preparing for the ceremonies. The Bollywood actor is all smiles and she is decked with jewellery of all sorts in the photo.

“The mad bride is here,” wrote Vidya on the picture. She also captioned it: “And the madness begins -tomorrow. Blessings and more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister.”

See first photos of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan post registered marriage:

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception will be held on November 27 at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Sagarika earlier shared a glimpse of Sagarika and Zaheer’s wedding car on Instagram live. The card she shared was an invite for the wedding reception and it was accompanied by a special customized box of chocolates.

See Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding card here:

According to a report by Bombay Times, “After the marriage, there will be a cocktail party at a five star hotel in the evening. The mehendi ceremony will take place on Sunday, followed by a grand reception on Monday evening.”

See more photos of from Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s marriage here:

And the madness begins .. tomorrow !!! #bridetobe 💝.. #blessings & more blessings to my gorgeous sister from another mister ❤️❤️❤️ #weddingbells #zakgetssaked pic.twitter.com/FxVGSXdaV6 — Vidya M Malavade (@vidyaMmalavade) November 22, 2017

Check this space for all Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding updates.

