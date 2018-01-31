Yuvraj Singh is making wife Hazel Keech’s selfies sexier, see photos

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s latest selfies are all sorts of couple goals. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s latest selfies are all sorts of couple goals.

Celebrity couple Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh can’t seem to get enough of each other even after a year of their wedding. Recently, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share their latest selfies. While Hazel looks pretty as always in the selfies, Yuvraj’s “smouldering face” steals the show.

Yuvraj Singh shared a selfie clicked by his beautiful wife. The ace Indian cricketer is seen photobombing the selfie, making it sexier. Yuvraj captioned the photo, “When your wife is busy posing and your smouldering face photobombs 🤨🤓 and then u make her selfie sexier.” Hazel and Yuvraj are often found goofing around taking funny and cute digs at each other. They really share a beautiful bond of love.

Hazel Keech also shared a photo with Yuvraj Singh, where he is seen taking a nap. And as an answer to her hubby’s post, she captioned the photo with a question, “Is this Selfie Sexier because you’re in it @yuvisofficial ?? (Im scared people will still vote yes) hehehe….. finally i got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you.”

Model turned actress Hazel Keech tied the knot with Indian all-rounder cricketer Yuvraj Singh in November 2016.

