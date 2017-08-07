Yuddham Sharanam song Enno Enno Bhaavaley: Naga Chaitanya gives a gift to his fans on Rakshabandhan. Watch video

Naga Chaitanya gifts a song on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Naga Chaitanya gifts a song on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Naga Chaitanya has given a sweet gift to his fans. The actor has shared the first song from his upcoming film, Yuddham Sharanam. The song, called “Enno Enno Bhaavaley”, portrays the bond of a family and the sweet-sour experiences within a relationship. What makes the song special is the fact that it has been released on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. In fact, as the video starts, we see Naga Chaitanya being tied Rakhi on his wrist by his on-screen sisters.

The actor shared the YouTube link of the song on Twitter and wrote, “Here you go, guys, Enno enno bhavala from #YuddhamSharanam. thank you for this @viveksagar2” Filmmaker and writer Krishna RV Marimuthu‏ wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan everyone Hold your family close and enjoy Enno Enno Bhavaley.”

The song also gives a glimpse of the chemistry shared between Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi.

Talking about the film, Naga Chaitanya asserted that it is not just an action film, but a very youth-centric thriller where he plays a college dropout who makes drones.

Directed by Krishna RV Marimuthu, Yuddham Sharanam is being produced by Vaarahi Chalan Chitram. Yuddham Sharanam was supposed to release in August but the dates have not been out yet.

The film marks Naga Chaitanya’s second project in 2017. The actor was last seen in the romantic entertainer Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, opposite Rakul Preet.

The actor will also tie the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu this year. The two have been dating for a long time and will be having a destination wedding in October.

