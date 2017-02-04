Youth has lot to learn from Sanjay Dutt’s mistakes: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sanjay Dutt’s life. Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sanjay Dutt’s life.

From stardom to substance abuse to his time in jail, Sanjay Dutt’s life would be panned out in his biopic, exactly as it happened, which will also serve as a lesson for the youth, reveals Ranbir Kapoor who plays Dutt in the upcoming flick. In an interview with Filmfare, RK said, “The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It’s emotional, it’s funny, it’s sad, it’s bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes.”

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star, who considers the 57-year-old as a real rockstar, also said it’s not a propaganda film. “Sanjay’s lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he’s paid the price for it. He’s been through much… his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment… We’re not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it’s not a propaganda film,” Ranbir asserts. On a related note, the untitled biopic is set to have a Christmas release.

After Aamir Khan in Dangal, it is Ranbir Kapoor’s turn to put on weight for his next film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Bachna Ae Haseeno star will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic. Ranbir Kapoor has already gained more than 13 kg but unlike Aamir’s weight gain, it is all muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will portray three phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life and will be seen in three different physiques — a beefed-up Ranbir, a lean looking Ranbir to showcase Sanjay’s look from the 90s and the third will present Sanjay during his time in drug rehab.