You are made fun of if you can’t speak in English: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says that he has personally been bothered by how in the country, people are not taken seriously and are made fun of if they are not fluent in English. The actor plays a Bihari in his upcoming release, Half Girlfriend, which shows his character traversing boundaries despite his limitations with English. At the trailer launch of the film, Arjun asserted that Half Girlfriend tries to raise the issue of difference in the way people are treated on the basis of how fluent they are in English.

“In India, if you are sensible but speak in Hindi then it doesn’t matter much. If you can’t speak in English, then you are seen in a certain way. That’s what we have tried to raise in the film. This is the biggest issue in the country. Conversation is important whether it is in Hindi or English. You understand Hindi but still, want to talk in English because you think it’s cool. We all face it, even living in Mumbai we face it. People are told that if you speak English you will sound better. So, a consciousness comes in. People are made fun of, they’re not taken seriously,” the actor told reporters here.

Calling himself lucky for having a good command of Hindi, Arjun said that even many actors have difficulty conversing in the language, and he feels it is essential for everyone to understand the language, which is the country’s mother tongue.

“This has personally bothered me… the youth of today is very fluent in English but you ask them three questions in Hindi and they face a problem. We are actors so we anyway need to learn Hindi, and thankfully my grandparents always spoke to me in Hindi so my Hindi is clean but there are many actors also (who are not fluent in the language). I feel Hindi is something we need to take our country forward. How can you not understand and speak your language? It’s our mother tongue. But people ignore this issue and hence it is considered small. I hope with the film that discussion is reignited that in whatever language you speak, what you say should be understood by the other person,” Arjun added.

Half Girlfriend is the coming-of-age love story of Madhav Jha and Riya Somani, played by Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Co-produced by Mohit, Chetan and Ekta Kapoor, it is set to release on May 19.

