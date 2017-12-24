Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a new version of ‘Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya’

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song to feature in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song to feature in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been away from the music industry for a while now. His fans have been patiently waiting to know if he would ever make a comeback. In his absence, his contemporaries from Raftaar to Badshah made it huge in the industry. But Honey Singh fans remained assured that the king would keep his throne safe when he would make a bang entry in the music scenario. Now, it seems the time has come for the fans to rejoice as, after a gap of a year, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a Punjabi song.

The music star, who has ruled the industry and is famous for bringing in the rap culture in India, is back with a song titled ‘Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya,’ for the Kartik Aryan-starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ by the makers of Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The party number will release on December 26.

The song is a recreated version of Hans Raj Hans’ famous track from 2004 album The Knight. While talking about his song Honey Singh shared, “I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans Ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a Bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited.”

He further adds, “My relation with T-series goes way back. It’s always amazing to work with them. We have done some great work together in the past.”

Bringing You A Bhangra Song With Hindi Fusion releasing in few days #SonuKeTituKiSweety #honeysingh pic.twitter.com/FPTgz6glks — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 23, 2017

The singer-rapper has been away from the industry for a year. His last rap was for T-Series’ Gal Ban Gayi, which released in September 2016. His single, which was the recreated version of Aashiqui song Dheere Dheere Se, starring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor, ruled the charts for a while before that. Now, with this Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety track, Honey Singh might get back to rule his kingdom.

