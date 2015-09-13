Yet to get my money for ‘Welcome Back’, says Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee said he was supposed to get the money before the release of “Welcome Back”, but claimed he still hasn’t got it.

Director Anees Bazmee claims he is yet to receive his full fee for directing his latest release “Welcome Back”.

“I am waiting for the producer (Firoz Nadiadwala) to pay my dues. I gave three years of my life for this film… I worked hard for this project, but I still haven’t got my remaining payment,” Anees told PTI.

“I was to get over Rs 4.5 crore but he asked me to do some settlement, so I asked him to pay me Rs 2 crore, I let go the remaining amount.”

Anees said he was supposed to get the money before the release of “Welcome Back”, but claimed he still hasn’t got it. “I was supposed to get the money before the release of the film. But I still went and made the film for the relationship we share (Firoz and I). I kept patience,” he said.

Anees insists he is not angry but hurt. “Even though the film has released and is doing well, I am yet to get my money. I am not greedy. I am not angry, I am hurt.

“I will not take any harsh step. I am not that kind of a person. I called up (producer Firoz Nadiadwala), but no response from him,” he said.

The “Singh is Bling” director is happy with the response “Welcome Back” has got from the audience.

“I am glad the work of every actor is appreciated in the film. We anticipated the film to do well, but how much business it would do is something that we had not predicted,” Anees said.

“Welcome Back” is a sequel to the 2007 film “Welcome”, featuring an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

The characters of Nana Patekar as Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor as Majnu bhai became quite popular. In the sequel they reprised their roles.

“I never wanted to make “Welcome Back” as I felt “Welcome” had become a cult film and people had loved it. So it was challenging for me to make sure the second part is also good,” Anees said.

Gossip mills are abuzz that the makers are keen on making the third installment of “Welcome”.

Also read: Too early to say if I will direct or not anymore ‘Welcome’ franchise: Anees Bazmee

However, the “No Entry” director says, “I am not sure if I would make the third part of “Welcome”. I don’t want to make a film just for the heck of it and cheat people. I don’t want to cash on the goodwill of “Welcome”. If I get a good story then I might make it,” he said.

Anees also made it clear that if the third part is made he would like his dues to be cleared first.

“They are keen on making the third part. I would do the film provided I get my money,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App