Yesteryear diva Mumtaz spotted in London but you can hardly recognise her. See viral pic

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz, who has appeared in several hit Bollywood films in the 60s and 70s was recently spotted in London. The actor looked unrecognisable in this photo that has gone viral on several fan pages on social media. Mumtaz had settled in London after taking the decision of staying away from showbiz post wedding. The latest pic seems to have been taken there as Mumtaz is dressed casually in winter wear. Mumtaz and actor Rajesh Khanna have worked in at least 10 films including Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, Apna Desh and Sachcha Jhootha.

Mumtaz had also given some famous Bollywood numbers during that era including “Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche”, “Gore Rang Pe Na Itna Gumaan Kar”, “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” and “Bindiya Chamkegi. She has also been one of the most glamorous stars of her time. It’s a little-known fact that Mumtaz’s elder daughter Natasha Madhwani is married to actor Fardeen Khan. Natasha and Fardeen have a three-year-old girl, Diani Isabella Khan. Some media reports also suggest that the couple is expecting their second child.

Mumtaz has also been a breast cancer survivor. The actor has been very close to Rajesh Khanna who died in 2012. Mumtaz earlier spoke about her relations with the original superstar of Bollywood in an interview, “He told me that I am a strong person and that he knew what I had gone through, the chemotherapy sessions. He said he did not feel hungry, and we joked that when lots of food was ordered for him, it was later enjoyed by all, except him.”

