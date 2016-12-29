Yearender 2016: From films to buzz, the best was not enough

Yearender 2016: In the year 2016, the Hindi film industry disappointed with average fare. Yearender 2016: In the year 2016, the Hindi film industry disappointed with average fare.

In the year 2016, the Hindi film industry disappointed with average fare even as it brought a host of social issues into focus, apart from making news with its protests and submissions.

Big promises fall flat

As the year 2016 draws to a close, the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has brought some cheer for the Hindi film industry. The year began on a fairly promising note when Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja, released in January and February respectively, earned critical appreciation and did good business. The Hansal Mehta-directed Aligarh, won much acclaim for the superlative performance of Manoj Bajpayee, adapted from the real-life trials of a homosexual professor.

However, it was the Shakun Batra-directed Kapoor and Sons — a sprawling but nuanced family drama — that emerged as the most impressive movie of the first quarter of 2016. In many ways, it continued to be the year’s best till Dangal released on December 23. Even though Ki and Ka, Fan, Phobia, Waiting¸ Dhanak, Udta Punjab, Sultan, Island City, Parched, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shivaay, Dear Zindagi, Kahaani 2 and a few others generated interest through the year, not one release could pack in that elusive combination — powerful story, success at the box-office and cinematic excellence. Post-demonetisation releases such as Rock On 2 and Kahaani 2 took a beating due to the national cash crunch.

The power of Indian cinema

Sairat, backed by Nagraj Manjule’s brilliant writing and direction, blazed its way to the Rs 100-crore league. The unsettling love story in Marathi made its fresh-faced lead actors overnight stars and its music an instant hit. After the film’s incredible run at the box-office, its remaking rights have been lapped up by several producers. Movies like Raam Reddy’s Thithi, Gurvinder Singh’s Chauthi Koot and Bhaskar Hazarika’s Kathanodi made in Kannada, Punjabi and Assamese, respectively, were released in Indian theatres after making an impact on the international festival circuit in 2015. Both films used a local cast and settings effectively to narrate universal stories. The committee for selecting India’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscar also picked up Tamil-language Visaranai, an acclaimed crime thriller directed by Vetrimaaran based on the novel Lock Up by M Chandrakumar.

Censorship troubles

The industry’s main preoccupation in 2016 was tackling censorship and coping with political diktats. Pahlaj Nihalani, chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, tried to snip out cuss words and block anything that he thought obscene. This led to an outburst when nearly 90 cuts were suggested in the Abhishek Chaubey-directed Udta Punjab and barely a week before its release, the filmmakers moved the High Court challenging it. In a heartening show of strength, many filmmakers came together to protest against such arbitrary censorship.

The touch of nationalism

At a time when celebrities are susceptible to vicious trolling, often being forced to wear patriotism on their sleeve, film personalities saw sense (business and otherwise) in being vocal about their love for the country — off and on screen. Airlift saw Akshay Kumar stepping in to rescue his countrymen trapped in Kuwait during the Iraq’s invasion in 1990. There were other attempts at winning brownie points for nationalism. But it is Dangal that struck the right note. As the national anthem played when Geeta Phogat won the Commonwealth Games gold on the screen, the audience stood up in theatres — some out of pride; others out of fear.

However, what was particularly disappointing in the time of hostile nationalism was when Karan Johar, producer-director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had to toe the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) line and promise never to work with Pakistani artistes again after the Uri terrorist attack in September. In December, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to MNS founder Raj Thackeray and made a similar promise prior to the January 25 release of his next Raees, which features Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

When issues took centre stage

The Hindi film industry has been exploring social issues every now and then. This almost turned into a trend in 2016. Most of this year’s major releases explored a social issue — some put it at the centre of their narratives, other used it to add a layer to the story. Nil Battey Sannata and Dangal made a pitch for women’s empowerment; Pink tried to deconstruct gender violence and drive home the paramount importance of consent; Udta Punjab captured the ugly reality of drug trade and abuse in Punjab; Chalk n Duster highlighted the problems ailing the educational system, and Kahaani 2 touched upon the sensitive issue of child abuse.

Entry of streaming entertainment

As Netflix, the global entertainment giant, made its foray into the Indian market, competition seems to have intensified in the field of streaming video services. Though there are other players in this field such as Hotstar, Spuul, Bigflix and Eros Now, the main competition for Netflix is Amazon Prime Video. Both streaming services aim to gain access to Indian homes with their catalogues and pricing. They are wooing the Indian audience with Indian and international content — original as well as acquired. Interestingly, while Netflix and Hotstar subscribers have the option of streaming uncensored content, on Amazon it remains censored.

Scandal and shock

The very public spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut kept the rumour mills running with both filing complaints against each other. The matter spiralled out of control when Ranaut, on being asked if Roshan was the reason for her ouster from Aashiqui 3, referred to him as her “silly ex”. Soon, Roshan posted a hasty tweet saying that there were more chances of him “having an affair with the Pope” and demanded an apology from Ranaut, apart from accusing her of cyber stalking.

On the relationship front, some shocking news came with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani, and Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parting ways. Salman Khan landed in trouble when he used a rape analogy to describe his rigorous training for the role of a wrestler in Sultan.

And baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, created the year’s last major social media outcry over his name.