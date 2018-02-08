Taimur Ali Khan and AbRam attend Yash and Roohi’s first birthday bash

Karan Johar organised a party to celebrate the first birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar organised a party to celebrate the first birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi.

When Karan Johar throws a party, the entire B-town turns up. But the party organised on Wednesday was different. It was for his twins Yash and Roohi who turned one yesterday and the guest list had almost all celebrity babies in attendance. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan’s little star AbRam, all came to ring in Yash and Roohi’s special day. Other than the kids, it was Alia Bhatt whom he loves dearly who came for the party. Alia even shared an adorable picture of Karan’s kids on her social media account and addressed them as her ‘siblings’.

“May you live to be a 103! Happy birthday my beautiful siblings ✨🌼,” wrote Alia along with the photo where Yash and Roohi are too busy with their toys. Sonakshi Sinha too posed with Karan’s baby boy Yash Johar and wondered how time flew away and the toddlers are ‘already one’. Karan’s bestie Manish Malhotra treated all with another lovely photo of birthday boy Yash and wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest nephew Yash and niece Roohi lots and lots of love ❤#family #love #wishes @karanjohar.”

As Taimur noticed paparazzi, he was all smiles and it seemed as if the Kareena’s baby boy loved all the attention. On the other hand, it was AbRam who looked much comfortable in daddy Shah Rukh’s lap as he came for the party twinning with dad in white. Rani Mukerji and new mom Soha Ali Khan were also spotted reaching Karan’s residence for the birthday bash.

Check out this adorable video of Yash and Roohi enjoying their playtime:

Karan was blessed with twins Yash and Roohi on February 7, 2017, and it was only after they turned six months old that he introduced them to the world. The filmmaker on his radio show Calling Karan expressed his joy on his children’s first birthday. He said, “I can’t believe how fast this year has passed. They (Yash and Roohi) were born last year on February 7 and I felt like the year went too fast. Today when I stare at the two faces I can’t get over that they are mine and they are such a big part of me. They will take me through the next phase of my life. I just have to say I am overwhelmed with joy today.”

