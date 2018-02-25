Throwback: Yash Chopra recounts the time when Sridevi’s father passed away during the shoot of Lamhe

In the old video, Yash Chopra recounts that before Sridevi left, he told her that they will wait for her no matter how much time it takes. In the old video, Yash Chopra recounts that before Sridevi left, he told her that they will wait for her no matter how much time it takes.

Sridevi, 54, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. The actor was an icon in Hindi cinema delivering some of her best performances in films like Lamhe, Chandni and Chaalbaaz among many others. Her career lasted for over five decades and through all those years, Sridevi was known for her professionalism.

In this old interview with Karan Johar, director Yash Chopra recounts the time when Sridevi’s father passed away during the shoot of Lamhe. The cast and crew were all filming near Manchester when Yash Chopra got to know of her father’s demise. He did not have the courage to tell her this devastating piece of news so the director just asked to go visit him as he was quite critical. Yash Chopra recounts that before she left, he told her that they will wait for her no matter how much time it takes. He even requested Air India to hold the flight until Sridevi reaches as her departure from London could not be delayed.

Upon reaching, Sridevi got the shock of her life. She told Yash Chopra that she could only come back after 16 days and so the team waited.

See an old video of Yash Chopra as he recounts the time when Sridevi’s father passed away during the shoot of Lamhe:

The 17th day when she got back, Yash Chopra asked her if she was mentally and physically ready to perform. Being the thorough professional she was, she said that was what she was here for, to act.

The circumstances and schedule were such that the first scene she had to do was a comedy scene with Waheeda Rehman. Chopra asked her if she would be okay with it and Sridevi readily agreed. This was a performance-based scene where the artist had to be deeply involved and improvise. Sridevi aced it. Her mental state might not have allowed her to be in that comic space but Sridevi knew that her work commitments could never take a back seat and she proceeded to continue with the filming.

Lamhe was one of the finest performances by this great actor. The world could see her work on screen but her professionalism was only known by those who worked with her.

RIP Sridevi.

