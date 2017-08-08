Yash and Roohi turn peacemakers between Karan Johar and Kajol, can we expect a patch-up?

Karan Johar and Kajol make their first move towards mending their broken friendship. Karan Johar and Kajol make their first move towards mending their broken friendship.

Hindi film industry has seen many friendships going sour and stars vowing to never work or talk to each other. However, with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol, it seems all is set to kiss and make up. And the ones breaking the ice between these once upon a time best friends are KJo’s little bundles of joy, Yash and Roohi.

As KJo shared the picture of his twin babies celebrating their six months in the world, social media users went into a frenzy. But the moment got even more special as his friend-turned-foe Kajol liked the photo which had Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar warmly holding her two grandkids, Yash and Roohi. The caption of the photo read, “6 months old today….#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife❤️.” Seeing the gesture of his friend, Karan could not hold back from following Kajol on the photo sharing app. When fans of the duo got to know about this move towards mending a broken relationship, they went gaga over it.

While some congratulated Karan and Kajol for being friends once again, others requested them to once again pair up for a movie together. And don’t miss their wish of having Shah Rukh Khan in that film too. Here are some of the comments from the social media users:

Karan and Kajol worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan. Karan, who considered Kajol as his lucky charm, even roped her in for cameo appearances in his movies. But in October last year, Karan and Kajol’s husband were pitted against each other as their films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office. It is said that it was because of this clash that these Bollywood buddies of twenty-five years turned foes. In his autobiography, Karan addressed the issue and wrote, “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past.” Kajol chose to maintain silence whenever questioned about it.

Now we just hope that the two friends give their friendship another chance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd