Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se shoot begins, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra become Jay and Viru. See pic

Bobby Deol and Dharmendra have begun the shooting of the third installment of comedy drama Yamla Pagla Deewana. While the two were seen on the sets of the film, Sunny Deol was missing from the sets. Bobby shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Yamla and Deewana waiting for the Pagla to join on set YPD- phir se!! #myinspiration #lookuptohim #yamlapagladeewana #shootmode #workmode #feeling#blessed"

But more than missing Sunny paji in the same frame, the picture of Bobby and Dharmendra made us a bit nostalgic. The two struck a pose just like Jay and Viru from Sholay, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively.

And the other thing to notice about the two is the fact that Dharmendra is sporting a mustache, which happens very rarely.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s third part is titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The first installment starring the father-sons trio went on to become a hit. The 2011 release had a sequel, which released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.

81-year-old Dharmendra said in a recent interview that he had expected the poor performance of the second film. “I knew that it will be a flop. When I saw the trailer, I told Sunny that it has gone. I said ‘Pehle mein humne logon ko hasaya hai, is mein hum roenge (In the first part, we made people laugh, in this one, we will cry),” said the veteran actor.

Talking about the third installment, Dharmendra said, “Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 will be an in-house picture… It will be very good and the characters are very good.”

Meanwhile, Sunny and Bobby are prepping up for the release of Poster Boys, directed by Shreyas Talpade.

