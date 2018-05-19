Yami Gautam to play intelligence officer in Uri, to undergo MMA training

Yami Gautam will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Yami Gautam will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Actor Yami Gautam, who is currently preparing for her upcoming film Uri, says playing an intelligence officer commands a certain degree of discipline. “The prep work for Uri has just begun. Playing an intelligence officer on screen commands a certain degree of discipline and needs a body mannerism which is tough and MMA training will serve exactly that,” Yami said in a statement.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attacks of September 2016. Yami plays an intelligence officer alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in the film, who will also undergo some para-military training for a month to bulk up some kilos before starting the shoot.

“In terms of the action training, we are shortlisting best options and MMA is a crucial part of the role and that’s why intense training for that will be what time would be invested in. The MMA is more to suit the body language which the script demands,” she added.

In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a surgical strike, heightening India-Pakistan tensions.

Meanwhile, Yami will also be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The actor would be seen playing a lawyer in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial that revolves around the problem of high electricity bills despite long hours of power cuts.

“The role is something I have not attempted so far. I want to do something that adds versatility to me as an actor. So, I got a great chance in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and then of course, sharing the screen space with one of the most talented actors we have, Shahid,” Yami earlier told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

