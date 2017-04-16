Yami Gautam trashes rumours of Hrithik Roshan being miffed with her

Yami Gautam was nowhere to be found at a Kaabil fan meet, and that made Hrithik Roshan quite angry. Yami Gautam was nowhere to be found at a Kaabil fan meet, and that made Hrithik Roshan quite angry.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil had been one of the hit releases of 2017. Recently a promotional event was organised where the Kaabil cast had to meet 100 of their fans who had won a particular contest. While father and son, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, had reached the venue earlier, Yami Gautam was nowhere to be found and her phone was also unreachable. This attitude had apparently miffed the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and they started the event without her. Almost a similar incident had happened a few days ago at the Kaabil success bash, where the Vicky Donor actor had walked in towards the end of the party, just to pose for the shutterbugs with the rest of the cast. But recently Yami Gautam rubbished all such rumours.

Sources close to Yami told indianexpress.com “The entire Kaabil team was very happy that Yami could make it for the party even for some time. They informed about the reason for the actress being late saying, “They were aware that she had left another close door brand event for a bit which was an earlier commitment to make her presence felt at the Kaabil success party and they really appreciated that.”

“Kaabil is an extremely special film for her. She played the role of a visually impaired girl in the film and her performance was hugely appreciated. Yami’s pairing with Hrithik too has been loved immensely,” her team added.

Yami Gautam will soon be seen in an altogether new avatar in her upcoming film Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. She will be sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in her career.

