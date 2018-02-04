I play a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is excited to share the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Yami Gautam is excited to share the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Yami Gautam is gearing up for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Not long ago, Shahid had welcomed Yami on-board his next project Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh and bankrolled by Arjun N. Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment.

Yami Gautam, who has earlier been a part of films like Vicky Donor, feels films which are message driven but commercial in nature are the need of the hour. “I think it is amazing that such stories are doing really well. Vicky Donor was among the first commercial films with a strong social message. From there to Prerna’s serious film like Toilet Ek Prem Katha or PadMan, I think this wave should not stop because in our country cinema is really popular and a lot can be communicated through them. It helps to start a conversation about things we do not really talk about,” said Yami.

Talking about the reasons to why she chose Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Yami quips that while there are many to state as a reason, the main one was the concept and the producer too. She said, “I wanted to work with Shree (director) sir and Prernaa. I think the kind of films she is backing is just amazing. In short span of time, she has come across as a strong-headed producer. On the other side, the concept, the relevance, a commercial film and a topic we have never spoken about on-screen were a booster. The role is something I have not attempted so far. I want to do something that adds versatility to me as an actor. So, I got a great chance in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and then of course, sharing the screen space with one of the most talented actors we have, Shahid.”

As she mentioned her character in the film, we were keen to know what is so different about the role she will play. Yami answered, “I play a lawyer in this film. When I heard the script, I was extremely excited because I have done legal studies in college. So, it was kind of reminiscing your college days. It is a very strong role. Even Shahid plays a lawyer. So, what are we doing, what would we fight for, that is what the story is about.” She intends to inspire women to take up legal studies post this film. “I will really be happy if looking at my role even one girl is inspired to take up legal studies because we do talk about women empowerment and stuff, but I feel the best thing women empowerment resonates with is awareness about yourself and I guess, what better way than legal studies. I am very emotionally attached to the role,” said Yami Gutam.

This will be the first time that Yami Gautam would be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor, who is fresh from the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat.

“All the roles he has done, be it Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab and I recently watched Padmaavat, I think it is not possible to portray such characters if you have not gone into the skin of it and depth of it. Being an actor, I know what kind of homework and effort it takes to do that. You have to literally submit yourself to the character and the director you work with. I get really inspired working with such actors and directors,” quipped Yami.

She continues to describe Shahid as an inspiration and how she cannot wait for him to bring his energy on the sets, “Where he has reached today is a product of how hard he has worked. He was brilliant in Padmaavat. I have heard things about him from his co-stars and directors that he gets into the character. Someone praises me for my character, it is impossible without the synergy of my co-actor. I cannot work in isolation. Had I not got support and energy from Hrithik, I would not have been able to pull off Kaabil. So, looking forward to it,” remarked the 29-year-old actor.

But is she nervous of having him on board post such a humongous response for his recent film? Yami answered, “I think it is nicer to have him post Padmaavat. Once you come on the sets, there is nothing but the role and the scene that you want to do justice to. There is genuinely nothing else in mind. We have to create a story and it would not be possible if we have doubts or an aura that might affect the energy on sets. I think it is just great to have him on board post the kind of response he has got for Padmaavat. We are overwhelmed and happy for him as he deserves it.”

With such a great team, is Yami eyeing another hit? “I think definitely. We are confident about this project. I love the team, my role and just cannot wait to start the journey.”

Yami Gautam had just two releases in 2017 out of which Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was a disappointment at the box office but Yami does not take it as a failure. Instead, she cherishes everything about this Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

“It was a special film because working with Amitabh Bachchan does not happen every day. It was an opportunity I will always stand by. While I was shooting for Kaabil, I got a call for Sarkar 3. I was quite excited as my role had shades of grey, which I have never explored before. So, Sarkar, regardless of anything, would remain special,” averred Yami.

So, would she want to explore more of such roles?

“Yes, why not… of course, any script which helps me explore something I have not thought of or never done before, I would love to do. I think that is what being an actor is all about. You have to grow with each performance and live up to what you say. That is why Batti Gul Meter Chalu is going to be different to what you have seen before,” said Yami.

There were rumours that Yami Gautam is being considered for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. On being asked about it, Yami said, “I am not aware of it but to work with Hrithik and Rakesh ji at any point would be a privilege.”

