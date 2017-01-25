Yami Gautam’s post on Kaabil leaves Hrithik Roshan teary-eyed

This is the first time Yami Gautam has acted opposite Hrithik Roshan. This is the first time Yami Gautam has acted opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has finally landed and it is the biggest release of Yami’s career. The actor took to social media to express her happiness and gratitude for each and every member of the film’s team.

Yami started her career as a model and went on to do a few Hindi TV shows. After doing films in Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu film industries, Yami made her debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012 and has since featured in films like Total Siyapaa, Badlapur, Junooniyat and Sanam Re.

Watch Hrithik Roshan’s Unending Praises For Kaabil Co-Star Yami Gautam⁠⁠⁠⁠

This is the first time Yami has acted opposite Hrithik Roshan. Yami thanked Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Gupta, “Dear Team Kaabil, Gratitude! 💕🤗 @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N @_SanjayGupta @FilmKRAFTfilms @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @meenal16 #KaabilToday.”

Yami wrote in the post, “Dear Team Kaabil, Don’t know where to begin. Should I thank God first or Rakesh ji first for always being there only in the capacity of a producer but also a mentor! Or should I thank Hrithik first for pushing the envelope everyday and inspiring us to do beyond our expectations. Hrithik, thank you being the selfless you and the best costar I could ever ask for! Should I thank Sanjay first or his team of AD’s that worked tirelessly! Bigg thanks to you for giving us the energy and vigour every time you stepped on the set! Should I thank Sudeep Da first or Ayananka first for adding magic to the frame through their senses! Or should it begin with the light boys and spot boys who made sure work never stopped.”

After thanking almost each and every person related to the Kaabil team, Yami wrote, “You all made my dream a reality! From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for the time and energy you put in this movie! Without you, Kaabil, wasn’t possible.” She also thanked her family and close friends for the support and wrote, “Without you Sue & Rohan weren’t possible. And thank you Mummy Papa, Shilli, Ojas, Jas for believing in me all this while. I hope I make you proud. Love. Yami”

Check Yami Gautam’ post to Kaabil team:

In reply to this post of hers, Hrithik too shared a message for Yami, “Had to strain my teary eyes to read this. Yami … u are too special.”

Had to strain my teary eyes to read this. Yami … u are too special. http://t.co/z3ZCxyh0JA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta too replied to Yami’s post and wrote, “Yami this has to be the sweetest gesture ever. Really touched. God bless you.”

Yami this has to be the sweetest gesture ever. Really touched. God bless you. http://t.co/mrvA2MdpYu — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 25, 2017

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil features a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

