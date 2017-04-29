Yami Gautam on fairness cream row: I will not run my career on somebody else’s decision

Yami Gautam says that advertising one’s brand is not wrong. Yami Gautam says that advertising one’s brand is not wrong.

Actor Abhay Deol had recently slammed Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham for featuring in campaigns on fairness creams. But Yami says she will not choose her endorsements on the basis of someone else’s ideology. “When we talk about individuality and choice, it’s my life, my decisions… why question my credibility? I am a self-made girl. I will not run my career on somebody else’s decision or ideology. I have my own mind,” Yami said in an interview.

“The brand has the right to advertise a product but you cannot show that not being fair is an upsetting thing. You can advertise your brand, but showing not being fair is something to be upset and sad about is not correct,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yami rubbished reports that her co-star Hrithik Roshan was upset with her for turning up late for a meet and greet event of Kaabil. “It is absolutely rubbish. I had a prior commitment and the team was very much aware about it. The event was pre-planned but the date was not finalised. I couldn’t back out of the prior commitment, so I left it midway and joined the Kaabil team and again I had to rush back,” she says.

“Hrithik was extremely kind to announce that I have arrived. I don’t know where it came from. I had immense respect and regard for Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan ji.” The actress will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which is set for release on May 12.

