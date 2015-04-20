Presents Latest News

Yami Gautam looks back at ‘Vicky Donor’ days

Yami Gautam plays a Bengali girl who falls in love with (Ayushmann), who donates sperm.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Updated: April 20, 2015 10:05 pm
"Vicky Donor", a simple film that touched upon the sensitive topic of sperm donation in a light and entertaining manner clocked three years on Monday (April 20th).
“Vicky Donor”, a simple film that touched upon the sensitive topic of sperm donation in a light and entertaining manner with the spark of Ayushmann Khurrana and charm of Yami Gautam, clocked three years on Monday.

“Happy Vicky Donor day! Big hug for your love guys &making it trend! And always a big thank you @ShoojitSircar sir,” Yami tweeted on Monday (April 20th).

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, the film revolved around infertility, sperm donation and artificial insemination.

In the 2012 film, Yami plays a Bengali girl who falls in love with Vicky Arora (Ayushmann), who donates sperm.

Yami was last seen in a small role opposite Varun Dhawan in film “Badlapur”.

