Yami Gautam looks back at ‘Vicky Donor’ days

“Vicky Donor”, a simple film that touched upon the sensitive topic of sperm donation in a light and entertaining manner with the spark of Ayushmann Khurrana and charm of Yami Gautam, clocked three years on Monday.

“Happy Vicky Donor day! Big hug for your love guys &making it trend! And always a big thank you @ShoojitSircar sir,” Yami tweeted on Monday (April 20th).

Happy Vicky Donor day ! Big hug for your love guys &making it trend ! And always a big thank you @ShoojitSircar sir:) pic.twitter.com/oY5gAvdsUk — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 20, 2015

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, the film revolved around infertility, sperm donation and artificial insemination.

In the 2012 film, Yami plays a Bengali girl who falls in love with Vicky Arora (Ayushmann), who donates sperm.

Yami was last seen in a small role opposite Varun Dhawan in film “Badlapur”.

