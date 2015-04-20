Yami Gautam looks back at ‘Vicky Donor’ days

“Vicky Donor”, a simple film that touched upon the sensitive topic of sperm donation in a light and entertaining manner with the spark of Ayushmann Khurrana and charm of Yami Gautam, clocked three years on Monday.
“Happy Vicky Donor day! Big hug for your love guys &making it trend! And always a big thank you @ShoojitSircar sir,” Yami tweeted on Monday (April 20th).
Happy Vicky Donor day ! Big hug for your love guys &making it trend ! And always a big thank you @ShoojitSircar sir:) pic.twitter.com/oY5gAvdsUk
— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 20, 2015
Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, the film revolved around infertility, sperm donation and artificial insemination.
- Yami Gautam shares anecdotes about her ealy days: I YouTubed myself and looked at my old ads
- I play a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Yami Gautam
- ‘Vicky Donor’ Telugu remake to go on floors this month
- Never expected families to turn up for ‘Vicky Donor’,says director
- Babies Day Out
- Watched Konkona’s films to play Bengali girl: Yami Gautam
In the 2012 film, Yami plays a Bengali girl who falls in love with Vicky Arora (Ayushmann), who donates sperm.
Yami was last seen in a small role opposite Varun Dhawan in film “Badlapur”.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App