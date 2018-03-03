Yami Gautam shares anecdotes about her ealy days: I YouTubed myself and looked at my old ads

Yami Gautam will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Yami Gautam will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

In an industry where a slew of star children are gearing up for their launch into Hindi filmdom, actress Yami Gautam says making it in Bollywood all by herself has been challenging.

Born in a Himachali family, Yami ventured into Bollywood in 2012 with “Vicky Donor” and has since featured in hits like “Badlapur” and “Kaabil”. She also did movies like “Total Siyappa” and “Sarkar 3”.

Talking about her career, Yami told IANS: “I am just working and looking ahead. I am a very focused person. Of course, I feel very happy. There was a time when I YouTubed myself and looked at my old ads when I was absolutely new.”

“But having said that I am very happy and proud because making it on your own in this industry it is very challenging. It is not that easy. But I love that challenge.”

The “Sanam Re” actress says the challenge gives her a high and she is happy to establish her presence “slowly and steadily”. “I am a very ambitious girl. So I know where I have to reach… it’s just about taking those steps and never stopping,” she added.

Actors, after delivering a hit, go on a signing spree. But in her case, that did not happen. Is it because Yami is picky?

“I won’t call it picky but it is just that I have never believed in work which I don’t feel from my heart. My choices may have been wrong also, but that is okay. I must have had reasons of doing a certain film… it’s not that I am selective or something,” Yami said.

The actress, 29, also aspires to try her hand at all possible genres.

“I would like to explore as many genres as possible. Versatility is the key. I want to be a versatile actor and I want to work with directors who believe in me… I am really looking forward in doing such films and surprise myself and my audience every time I work,” she added.

She will next be seen in the upcoming film “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” with actor Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Ego wars are often heard of with two actresses in a film. What does she have to say?

“I think such notions are just absolutely blown out of proportion to another level… I think in today’s time, it’s all about work and focusing at your own self and being secure at what you are doing. There is competition obviously, but at the same time, there is room for everybody to express themselves and be themselves and exploit the potential to the maximum,” Yami said.

On Shraddha, Yami said: “We have never worked before; we do meet occasionally socially. She is a lovely girl and I am looking forward to working with her.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya