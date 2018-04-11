All’s well between Yami Gautam and Divya Khosla Kumar

Yami Gautam posted a selfie with Divya Khosla Kumar. Yami Gautam posted a selfie with Divya Khosla Kumar.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam reportedly had a fall out with T-Series’ Divya Khosla Kumar during the release of 2016 film Sanam Re. However, it seems the filmmaker and actor have let bygones be bygones and a recent picture on their respective Instagram accounts is proof.

There are reports that Yami Gautam took the step solely because of her next project Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

“Yami Gautam was afraid that she might end up losing out on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actress visited Divya at her office recently and apologized profusely for the past. Divya graciously hugged Yami and decided to let bygones be bygones,” said a source.

Yami posted a happy selfie with the filmmaker calling her ‘one of the favorite directors’ and even Divya had a sweet response.

Meanwhile, the actor is prepping up for the character of a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. This would be the first time she would share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The first schedule of the film has wrapped up already but Yami is yet to join the sets.

Directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh and bankrolled by Arjun N. Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment, the film highlights the problem of high electricity bills despite long hours of power cuts.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be released on August 31, 2018.

