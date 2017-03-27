Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli: Don’t have qualms about playing chocolate boy

Himansh Kohli’s next film is titled Sweetie Desai weds NRI opposite Zoya Afroz. Himansh Kohli’s next film is titled Sweetie Desai weds NRI opposite Zoya Afroz.

Actor Himansh Kohli, who featured in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan, says he is keen to play lead roles and doesn’t have any qualms about playing a chocolate boy on screen.

“The character Lakshya (in ‘Yaariyan’) was received well by the audience. As I’m keen on playing lead characters in future, I felt the need to work more on my body and dancing skills, though I don’t have qualms about playing chocolate boy roles too,” Himansh said in a statement.

The actor was seen playing the role of Alex, a lover, in his recently released Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

“Post the break, I made sure that the character I play next must be different from Lakshya. So, Alex was a perfect comeback,” he said.

The 27-year-old actor says there’s a growth in this character that he liked.

“About working in films having ensemble cast, I never see a film that way. If the role is interesting then it will get noticed. Also, I get to work with my seniors, from whom I learnt a lot,” he added.

Himansh’s last film Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which released early this month, also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Phadnis, Prem Chopra, Rati Agnihotri and Ashutosh Rana. Speaking about playing a pivotal role in the Keshhav Panneriy’s directorial venture, Arbaaz had said, “It is important to have the confidence from the beginning on how the production house is mounting the film and how the director is planning to treat the story. Though there is no specific formula, the conviction should reflect. When Keshav came to me with the film, I not only looked at my character, but his conviction towards the film. So, I am pretty hopeful about the film.”

(With inputs from IANS)

