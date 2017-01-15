xXx Return of Xander Cage: Have not asked Ranveer Singh if he liked the film, says Deepika Padukone

Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but Deepika Padukone says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie. Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but Deepika Padukone says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie.

Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but Deepika says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie. The film had its grand premiere, here on Thursday, which was attended by Ranveer, her “Padmavati” co-star Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, among others. When asked if Ranveer liked the film, Deepika told reporters, “I haven’t asked him. Like I said, I haven’t had the time to ask anyone who has seen the film. But I think I am happy for whoever came. They came to support and encourage.”

The actress was speaking at the airport, last night. Deepika said she is now heading for the worldwide promotions of the film as “we still have a lot of work to do.” The 31-year-old actress said her co-star Vin Diesel, who left India before her, was overwhelmed with what he saw in the country.

“We are also so happy with the turnout of the media, and all our fans have been so amazing in these two days. Honestly, we didn’t know what to expect. Vin just left a while ago and he was so happy and overwhelmed by everything that India had to offer.” Deepika said as soon as she gets time, she will read the feedback of all those who saw the film.

Meanwhile, xXx: Return of Xander Cage opened in India on Saturday, January 14, a week before its international release. Deepika had confirmed the same in a happy tweet, that her Indian fans will get to see her Hollywood debut first, before the rest of the world. The hype and buzz around the film is very strong and it won’t be wrong to expect good numbers at the box office on its day one.