xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 3: Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel film collects Rs 17.5 cr

Ever since Deepika Padukone announced her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel, her fans couldn’t be more excited. xXx: Return of Xander Cage got an early release date in the nation and the gamble has paid off.

The third sequel of the xXx franchise has already collected as much as ₹ 17.5 cr within three days of release in India. The film will release in the US this Friday.

“#VinDiesel – @deepikapadukone ‘s #xXxReturnOfXanderCage collects about ₹ 17.5 cr. Nett in #India.. Excellent opening for a #Hollywood movie,” tweeted Ramesh Bala who tracks the Indian movie industry.

The film also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. Deepika plays the role of Serena Unger. While this might be the first time Hollywood witnessed the queen of Bollywood playing with guns, we have earlier seen her in action avatars such as Bajirao Mastani.

As xXx: Return of Xander Cage continues to fly high in India, we hope to see Deepika Padukone soon in lead roles of Hollywood films. The film has been directed by DJ Caruso.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage will release on 19 January 2017 worldwide.

